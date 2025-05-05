Left Menu

Putin's Indian Journey: Strengthening Ties Amidst Global Shifts

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India. Relations between the two nations remain strong and unaffected by external influences, as noted during their recent conversation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:44 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to visit India following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin announced on Monday.

The gesture underscores the resilient bond between the two nations. During Monday's call, both leaders expressed the ongoing dynamic development of Russia-India relations, which stand firm against external pressures.

This upcoming visit highlights the enduring partnership between Moscow and New Delhi, signaling a chapter of deepened cooperation amid global geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

