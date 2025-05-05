In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to visit India following an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin announced on Monday.

The gesture underscores the resilient bond between the two nations. During Monday's call, both leaders expressed the ongoing dynamic development of Russia-India relations, which stand firm against external pressures.

This upcoming visit highlights the enduring partnership between Moscow and New Delhi, signaling a chapter of deepened cooperation amid global geopolitical shifts.

