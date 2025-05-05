BJP's Bold Stance: Evicting Pakistanis Amid Border Tensions
Former Union minister Anurag Thakur criticized Pakistan for border issues and urged action against Pakistani residents in India. BJP demanded identification and deportation of Pakistanis in Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing intensified diplomatic and protest measures. The issue has sparked state-wide protests demanding stronger responses from the government.
Former Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, accusing it of creating border disturbances. Thakur warned that if such actions continue, Pakistan risks being 'wiped out'.
The BJP in Shimla has taken proactive steps, submitting a memorandum to the deputy commissioner to identify and deport Pakistanis residing in the region, both legally and illegally. To amplify their demand, party members organized a protest march in the Lower Bazaar area, vocally expressing anti-Pakistan sentiments.
Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal stated that Pakistanis cannot remain in the state, with protests ongoing in multiple locations. In response to recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has initiated several diplomatic measures against Pakistan. However, the BJP criticizes the Congress-led state's lack of urgency in enforcing these measures.
