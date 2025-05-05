Left Menu

BJP's Bold Stance: Evicting Pakistanis Amid Border Tensions

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur criticized Pakistan for border issues and urged action against Pakistani residents in India. BJP demanded identification and deportation of Pakistanis in Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing intensified diplomatic and protest measures. The issue has sparked state-wide protests demanding stronger responses from the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:02 IST
BJP's Bold Stance: Evicting Pakistanis Amid Border Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, accusing it of creating border disturbances. Thakur warned that if such actions continue, Pakistan risks being 'wiped out'.

The BJP in Shimla has taken proactive steps, submitting a memorandum to the deputy commissioner to identify and deport Pakistanis residing in the region, both legally and illegally. To amplify their demand, party members organized a protest march in the Lower Bazaar area, vocally expressing anti-Pakistan sentiments.

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal stated that Pakistanis cannot remain in the state, with protests ongoing in multiple locations. In response to recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has initiated several diplomatic measures against Pakistan. However, the BJP criticizes the Congress-led state's lack of urgency in enforcing these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025