China-Pakistan Ironclad Ties Amidst South Asian Tensions

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed China's steadfast support for Pakistan, as tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack. The ambassador met with President Asif Ali Zardari, discussing the impact of the attack and reiterating China's commitment to regional peace.

The deadly attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, mostly tourists, has exacerbated the strained relations between the two South Asian countries. In response, India has imposed stringent sanctions, banning the import of goods from Pakistan and excluding Pakistani ships from its ports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised firm action against terrorism and its supporters.

Jiang assured of the 'ironclad' relationship between China and Pakistan, highlighting mutual support in adverse times. The ambassador also acknowledged Pakistan's position on the issue, emphasizing the shared objective of peace and stability in the region. Meanwhile, China endorsed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's proposal for a neutral investigation into the attack.

