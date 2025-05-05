Left Menu

China-Pakistan Ironclad Ties Amidst South Asian Tensions

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong assured unwavering support for Pakistan amidst renewed tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack. Meeting President Zardari, Jiang emphasized China's desire for regional peace and stability. The attack has led to strained India-Pakistan ties with India imposing significant trade and diplomatic sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:17 IST
China-Pakistan Ironclad Ties Amidst South Asian Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong reaffirmed China's steadfast support for Pakistan, as tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi escalated following the Pahalgam terror attack. The ambassador met with President Asif Ali Zardari, discussing the impact of the attack and reiterating China's commitment to regional peace.

The deadly attack in Pahalgam that left 26 dead, mostly tourists, has exacerbated the strained relations between the two South Asian countries. In response, India has imposed stringent sanctions, banning the import of goods from Pakistan and excluding Pakistani ships from its ports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised firm action against terrorism and its supporters.

Jiang assured of the 'ironclad' relationship between China and Pakistan, highlighting mutual support in adverse times. The ambassador also acknowledged Pakistan's position on the issue, emphasizing the shared objective of peace and stability in the region. Meanwhile, China endorsed Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's proposal for a neutral investigation into the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025