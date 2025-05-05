BJP Rallies for Deportation of Illegally Settled Foreign Nationals

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a significant rally in Jammu on Monday, calling for the immediate deportation of illegal settlers, including Rohingya, and nationals from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Led by the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Sat Sharma, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and former minister Sham Lal Sharma, the rally saw hundreds marching to the deputy commissioner's office, advocating for the removal of these foreign nationals.

MP Sharma emphasized the need for swift action following government orders post-Pahalgam attack, while Sat Sharma underscored the security threat posed by illegal Pakistani residents, paralleling those of Bangladeshis and Rohingya.

