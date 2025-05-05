BJP Rallies for Deportation of Illegally Settled Foreign Nationals
The BJP organized a rally in Jammu demanding the deportation of Rohingya and nationals from Pakistan and Bangladesh illegally residing in the area. Led by Sat Sharma and other party leaders, the rally aimed to submit a memorandum to authorities pressing for expedient deportation of these individuals deemed security threats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a significant rally in Jammu on Monday, calling for the immediate deportation of illegal settlers, including Rohingya, and nationals from Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Led by the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Sat Sharma, MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, and former minister Sham Lal Sharma, the rally saw hundreds marching to the deputy commissioner's office, advocating for the removal of these foreign nationals.
MP Sharma emphasized the need for swift action following government orders post-Pahalgam attack, while Sat Sharma underscored the security threat posed by illegal Pakistani residents, paralleling those of Bangladeshis and Rohingya.
(With inputs from agencies.)
