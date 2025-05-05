Left Menu

India-Russia Align in Fight Against Terrorism: A United Front

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Russia's support in combating terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. Both leaders condemned the attack and promised justice for the victims while emphasizing their strategic partnership and collaboration. Russia will attend the annual India-Russia summit in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:56 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed unwavering support to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India's ongoing battle against terrorism. The call highlighted the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which Putin labeled as a 'barbaric' act, underscoring the urgent need for justice.

According to official statements, both leaders reiterated the importance of an 'uncompromising fight' against all forms of terrorism. The Russian Embassy further reported Putin's condemnation of the attack and his condolences for the tragic loss of 26 Indian civilians on April 22.

The conversation reflected the deep-rooted and dynamic nature of India's strategic partnership with Russia, one that they vowed remains unaffected by external influences. Modi also extended an invitation to Putin for the annual India-Russia summit, strengthening bilateral ties amid global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

