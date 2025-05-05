Left Menu

Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader on Pakistan Connections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of connections with Pakistan, challenging Rahul Gandhi to clarify this in Parliament. Sarma insists on evidence linking Gogoi to Pakistan and hints at revealing more about Gogoi's children's nationality by September 10.

Guwahati | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:14 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his criticism against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over alleged ties with Pakistan, urging opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to address the issue in Parliament.

Sarma claimed substantial evidence supports allegations of Gogoi's visit to Pakistan, insisting on stern action while probing the nationality of Gogoi's children.

He called out Congress for backing Gogoi, questioning why they allowed a candidate with alleged foreign ties, and suggested more revelations would follow in September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

