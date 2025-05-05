Assam CM Challenges Congress Leader on Pakistan Connections
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of connections with Pakistan, challenging Rahul Gandhi to clarify this in Parliament. Sarma insists on evidence linking Gogoi to Pakistan and hints at revealing more about Gogoi's children's nationality by September 10.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified his criticism against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over alleged ties with Pakistan, urging opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to address the issue in Parliament.
Sarma claimed substantial evidence supports allegations of Gogoi's visit to Pakistan, insisting on stern action while probing the nationality of Gogoi's children.
He called out Congress for backing Gogoi, questioning why they allowed a candidate with alleged foreign ties, and suggested more revelations would follow in September.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact Against Cross-Border Terrorism
Journalist Niaz Baloch Faces Threats from Pakistani Intelligence: A Call for Global Action
Tension in Sindh: Attack on Pakistani Minister Amid Canal Protests
Mystery at Sea: Fisherman's Journey from Gujarat to Pakistani Jail
Political Firestorm Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's US Remarks