Controversial Call for Hindu Population Growth Sparks Debate
Telangana BJP legislator Paidi Rakesh Reddy urged for the abolition of family planning for Hindus, advocating for more children to protect future generations. His remarks have sparked debate, with Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy criticizing the move as divisive in India's secular context.
In a controversial statement, BJP legislator Paidi Rakesh Reddy called for the abolition of family planning among Hindus. Speaking at a party meeting in Nizamabad, Reddy suggested that increasing the Hindu population would protect future generations.
His remarks came in light of a recent terror attack in Kashmir, where victims were reportedly targeted for their religion. 'The unity of Hindus is the only way to stop these guns,' Reddy asserted, emphasizing the need for a strong Hindu demographic to safeguard the nation.
The statement has drawn criticism from Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, who argued that such rhetoric is divisive in a secular country. He urged that religion should not be a tool for inciting unrest or comparing societal issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
