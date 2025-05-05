Democratic Attorneys General Challenge Trump's Wind Energy Suspension

In a significant legal move, a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general initiated a lawsuit on Monday seeking to halt President Donald Trump's suspension of new wind project leases and permits. The coalition argues that this suspension poses a severe threat to the burgeoning wind energy industry in the United States.

The lawsuit, representing seventeen states and the District of Columbia, was filed in federal court in Boston. It challenges the legality of the Trump administration's decision to pause federal wind-energy approvals indefinitely. The plaintiffs insist that this move undermines a crucial and growing segment of clean energy.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, speaking on behalf of the coalition, criticized the administration's directive, characterizing it as an attack on one of the nation's fastest-expanding and essential energy sources. Meanwhile, the White House has yet to respond to requests for comments regarding the lawsuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)