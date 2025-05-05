Left Menu

Haryana-Punjab Water Standoff Sparks Federalism Debate

The Haryana Cabinet condemned Punjab's refusal to release additional water, labeling it unconstitutional. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the move as political, urging the Punjab government to honor federal principles and release water to Haryana. AAP-ruled Punjab claims Haryana exceeded its allocated water share.

The Haryana Cabinet has strongly denounced Punjab's decision to withhold 4,500 cusecs of water, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini decrying the action as 'petty politics.' The Cabinet's condemnation came in response to Punjab's resolution, passed unanimously, which asserted no additional water would be given to Haryana.

Addressing the media post-Cabinet meeting, Saini criticized the resolution as unconstitutional and contrary to the federal structure. He urged the Punjab government to honor the Sikh gurus' teachings by releasing water unconditionally. The standoff over Bhakra dam water distribution continues as Punjab, governed by AAP, and Haryana, led by BJP, remain at odds.

The Punjab Assembly has stated that 4,000 cusecs of water for Haryana's drinking needs will continue as humanitarian aid, but no more will be issued. This decision follows BBMB's allocation of an extra 4,500 cusecs to Haryana. Saini alleged Punjab AAP is attempting to create divisions for political gain, urging the leadership to prioritize development over divisive politics.

