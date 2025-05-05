Left Menu

Chowdhury Demands Apology from Mamata for Murshidabad Unrest

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apologize to Murshidabad residents for the violence during anti-Waqf Act protests. He criticized the state's law and order situation. Banerjee plans to meet those affected and offer compensation.

Updated: 05-05-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:41 IST
Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury publicly demanded an apology from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the recent communal violence in Murshidabad. The unrest erupted during protests against the anti-Waqf Amendment Act, leaving a trail of destruction.

According to Chowdhury, a former MP from Berhampore in Murshidabad, the state's law and order have significantly deteriorated, with increased cases of murder, rape, and theft. He urged the Chief Minister to adequately compensate the victims and ensure the arrest of those responsible for the violence.

Banerjee is currently visiting the affected areas in Murshidabad, where she plans to meet with victims and distribute compensation. The state's survey indicates that 109 houses suffered damage during the tumultuous events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

