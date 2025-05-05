Left Menu

Digital Jihad or Digital Rebellion?

The BJP Minority Morcha has accused the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) of initiating a 'digital jihad' against the Waqf Amendment Act on social media. The Morcha describes this as an 'open digital rebellion' against India’s Parliament and Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:35 IST
The BJP Minority Morcha has leveled serious allegations against the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), accusing it of conducting a 'digital jihad' using social media platforms to oppose the Waqf Amendment Act.

The Morcha labeled these actions as an 'open digital rebellion' against the laid-down laws by India's Parliament and Constitution, urging the government to monitor such activities closely.

BJP Minority Morcha chief Jamal Siddiqui emphasized the importance of taking strict measures to curb this digital uprising if it persists and called on the Muslim community to focus on development and peace.

