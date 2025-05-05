Trump's Hollywood Tariff Plan Stirs Industry Reaction
President Donald Trump announced a proposed 100% tariff on movies produced outside the United States. He plans to meet with film industry officials to discuss the implications and ensure their satisfaction with the initiative.
In a bold move, President Donald Trump revealed on Monday his intention to impose a 100% tariff on all films produced outside the United States.
Addressing reporters from the Oval Office, Trump emphasized his commitment to engaging with the film industry to secure their support for this aggressive tariff plan.
The announcement marks a significant shift in U.S. film policy, potentially affecting both domestic and international film markets.
