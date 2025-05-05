Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes in Yemen Following Airport Attack

Israel conducted airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen after rebels fired a missile at Israel's main airport. The missile disrupted airport operations and injured four people. In response, Israel and the U.S. targeted Hodeida port and a cement factory in Yemen, intensifying regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 23:50 IST
Escalating Tensions: Airstrikes in Yemen Following Airport Attack
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel's military carried out airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen's Red Sea city of Hodeida on Monday. This military action follows a provocative missile launch by Iranian-backed rebels that struck Israel's main international airport, temporarily halting flights and injuring four individuals.

According to the rebels' media office, the United States and Israeli forces together launched at least six strikes on Monday afternoon, targeting the strategically vital Hodeida port. Other attacks were reported in the Bajil district, where a cement factory was hit, compounding the crisis in the already volatile region.

Sunday's attack marked the first instance of a missile landing within the confines of Israel's primary airport since the onset of the conflict. The international community is increasingly concerned about the potential for further escalation and its ramifications on stability and security in the region.

