High-Stakes CBI Director Appointment: Modi, Gandhi, Khanna Converge

In a pivotal meeting held Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the committee responsible for appointing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director. The session, conducted at the Prime Minister's Office, included Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna.

As discussions unfolded, sources indicate that while multiple candidates were considered, the government favored extending the term of incumbent CBI Director Praveen Sood by one year. Sood's term is set to conclude on May 25, having served since his appointment in 2023.

Sources reveal that Rahul Gandhi did not support this proposed extension for Sood, an officer from the 1986 Karnataka IPS batch. The final decision rests on the recommendations of the three-member committee, which includes the PM, the Leader of Opposition, and the CJI.

(With inputs from agencies.)