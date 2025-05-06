Left Menu

Tensions Rise: UNSC to Discuss India-Pakistan Conflict in Closed Consultations

The UN Security Council is set to engage in closed-door consultations regarding escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. This comes after Secretary General Guterres expressed concern about the situation, which has intensified following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting was requested by Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the Council.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 06-05-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 00:59 IST
Tensions Rise: UNSC to Discuss India-Pakistan Conflict in Closed Consultations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UN Security Council has convened closed-door consultations to address the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. This decision follows a statement by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who expressed concern that the situation has reached its most critical point in years.

These tensions have heightened in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen. Guterres condemned the attack and stressed the importance of bringing those responsible to justice.

The meeting, scheduled by Greece, the president of the Council for the month of May, is not expected to yield formal outcomes. However, India and Pakistan, along with other Council members, continue to engage diplomatically to defuse the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025