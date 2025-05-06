Tensions Rise: UNSC to Discuss India-Pakistan Conflict in Closed Consultations

The UN Security Council has convened closed-door consultations to address the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. This decision follows a statement by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who expressed concern that the situation has reached its most critical point in years.

These tensions have heightened in the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen. Guterres condemned the attack and stressed the importance of bringing those responsible to justice.

The meeting, scheduled by Greece, the president of the Council for the month of May, is not expected to yield formal outcomes. However, India and Pakistan, along with other Council members, continue to engage diplomatically to defuse the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)