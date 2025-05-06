Starmer and Macron Call for Renewed Peace Initiatives
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron held discussions on Monday evening. They expressed concern over Gaza’s situation and agreed on the necessity for a renewed peace process. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of Russia committing to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine for meaningful peace talks.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a diplomatic call with French President Emmanuel Macron, as confirmed by a Downing Street spokeswoman. The leaders focused on pressing international issues.
Central to their conversation was the ongoing turmoil in Gaza. Both leaders shared their grave concerns over recent developments, underscoring the urgent need for a renewed peace process, as indicated by the official statement.
Turning to the situation in Ukraine, Starmer and Macron emphasized the critical need for Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire. This step is seen as essential to pave the way for meaningful peace negotiations, according to their discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Resumption of Conflict Post-Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine
Easter Ceasefire Debacle: Unfulfilled Peace in Ukraine
Clashes Resurge in Ukraine: Ceasefire Violations Amid Peace Talks
Putin Open to Peace Talks Amid Ukraine Ceasefire Violations
Tensions Escalate in Kharkiv Region Amid Renewed Russian Attacks