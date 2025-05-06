Left Menu

Trump Prepares to Tackle Sky-High Medicine Costs

President Donald Trump has announced plans to address the rising costs of medicines in the United States, suggesting that Americans are being overcharged compared to other countries. Details of his strategy are expected to be revealed next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-05-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 02:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he will unveil a plan next week aimed at reducing medicine costs in the United States.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump insisted that the nation is being 'ripped off' when it comes to the prices of medicines, especially in comparison to global markets.

Details of the plan are eagerly anticipated as Americans grapple with high healthcare expenses. The President's statement indicates a significant policy announcement that could impact both the pharmaceutical industry and consumers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

