UNSC Urges De-escalation in India-Pakistan Tensions Amid High Stakes

The United Nations Security Council convened a closed-door meeting to discuss rising tensions between India and Pakistan, urging dialogue and de-escalation. The session, initiated by Pakistan, addressed concerns over recent violence, including a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Both nations were encouraged to avoid confrontation and seek peaceful solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 06-05-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 08:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council held a closed-door session to discuss escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, with calls for dialogue and de-escalation dominating the consultations. The meeting, presided over by Greece, sought to address the aftermath of a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Khaled Mohamed Khiari, representing the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, stressed the need for peaceful conflict resolution due to the volatile situation. Greece's Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris expressed optimism, describing the talks as productive.

Despite the absence of a formal statement, Pakistan claimed the meeting largely served its objectives. The discussion highlighted the urgency of addressing the heightened security situation and underscored the importance of restraint and dialogue to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

