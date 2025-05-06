Military Shake-Up: Strategic Cuts Amidst Political Tensions

In an unprecedented move, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth mandated a 20% reduction in four-star general officers across active-duty military ranks. This decision, part of the Trump administration's strategy to promote alleged efficiency, has ignited concerns over potential politicization of the armed forces.

The directive follows a series of high-profile dismissals, including the unprecedented ouster of key female generals and notable leaders like Gen. CQ Brown Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Critics, including Rep. Seth Moulton, argue these cuts align military leadership with political motives, jeopardizing apolitical command dynamics.

The Pentagon's decision aligns with broader federal spending cuts advised by the Trump administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, further intensifying debates around military policy shifts. This move coincides with orders to streamline the military by cutting personnel and equipment redundancies.

(With inputs from agencies.)