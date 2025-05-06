Left Menu

Political Shake-up in Romania: A Country at a Crossroads

Romania faces political upheaval after an interim president appoints Catalin Predoiu as prime minister post-Marcel Ciolacu's resignation. The country is amid a political crisis following a rerun of the presidential election, pointing towards a shift in voter sentiment away from traditional parties.

Bucharest | Updated: 06-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 13:35 IST
Romania's political landscape experienced a seismic shift on Tuesday as the interim president appointed Catalin Predoiu as the new prime minister. This decision came a day after Marcel Ciolacu, head of the Social Democratic Party, stepped down following the failure of the coalition's candidate to advance in a rerun of the presidential election.

Predoiu, a veteran politician and the current interior minister, takes the helm temporarily, leading a government with constrained executive power for a maximum of 45 days. The shake-up comes on the heels of a presidential vote that saw nationalist George Simion and reformist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan emerge as frontrunners, with Ciolacu's coalition candidate, Crin Antonescu, trailing significantly.

The rerun, prompted by a top court's annulment of last year's contested election due to alleged electoral violations and Russian interference, has plunged Romania into its most severe political crisis in decades. Sunday's vote underscores a shift in voter sentiment, moving away from traditional mainstream parties towards nationalist and far-right figures.

