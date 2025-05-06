Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sudden IMF Dismissal and Book Deal Scandal

The Congress accused the government of misusing public funds following KV Subramanian's abrupt dismissal as India's executive director at the IMF. Allegations include Union Bank purchasing two lakh copies of Subramanian's book, raising questions about conflict of interest and misuse of taxpayer money. The government has not yet responded.

Updated: 06-05-2025 16:38 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Sudden IMF Dismissal and Book Deal Scandal
The Congress party has accused the Indian government of abruptly terminating KV Subramanian's tenure as India's executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to alleged impropriety.

The opposition raised concerns over the alleged wastage of public money, citing a report that Union Bank of India ordered two lakh copies of Subramanian's book, costing the exchequer Rs 7.25 crore.

Amid these accusations, Congress also mentioned possible conflict of interest, demanding a government response, especially given the absence of official justification for Subramanian's sudden removal.

