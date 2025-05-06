Controversy Erupts Over Naming of Digha Temple as 'Jagannath Dham'

BJD Vice-President Debi Prasad Mishra has addressed the ongoing controversy concerning the Digha Jagannath Temple and the party's recent restructuring efforts. He emphasized that Jagannath Dham is uniquely located in Puri, reinforcing its singular status among India's four Dhams. Mishra clarified that contrary to rumors, Darubrahma wood has not been used in the temple's idols.

On the matter of party restructuring, Mishra explained that post Naveen Patnaik's ascent to the BJD presidency, a new team was formed, including the Political Affairs Committee, ruling out speculation of infighting. Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal reiterated that Jagannath Dham's identity in Puri is uncontested and criticized the Digha temple's naming as a Dham.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, while urging respect for religious sites like the Jagannath Temple in Puri and the Digha Jagannath Temple, questioned the hostility surrounding the naming issue. This follows the West Bengal government's controversial reference to the Digha temple as 'Jagannath Dham', drawing attention to the historically unique Puri site.

(With inputs from agencies.)