Tensions Rise: BJP Criticizes Kharge's Controversial Remarks on Modi's Cancelled Kashmir Visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his allegations regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's canceled visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge claimed Modi canceled the trip after receiving an intelligence warning before last month's Pahalgam attack.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a senior BJP leader and former Union minister, accused Kharge of making irresponsible remarks that worsen tensions between India and Pakistan. Prasad urged Kharge and his party to show more restraint and caution on national security matters.

Kharge's comments were made during a public meeting in Ranchi, where he questioned Modi's decision not to deploy additional forces for local security despite the intelligence alert. Prasad called for a unified stance on national security, contrasting Kharge's divisive approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)