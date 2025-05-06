Tensions Rise: BJP Criticizes Kharge's Controversial Remarks on Modi's Cancelled Kashmir Visit
BJP criticizes Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for claiming PM Modi canceled his Kashmir visit post-intelligence alert before the Pahalgam attack. BJP accuses Kharge of irresponsible comments amidst heightened tensions with Pakistan, urging more accountability within his party ranks regarding national security issues.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his allegations regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's canceled visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Kharge claimed Modi canceled the trip after receiving an intelligence warning before last month's Pahalgam attack.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, a senior BJP leader and former Union minister, accused Kharge of making irresponsible remarks that worsen tensions between India and Pakistan. Prasad urged Kharge and his party to show more restraint and caution on national security matters.
Kharge's comments were made during a public meeting in Ranchi, where he questioned Modi's decision not to deploy additional forces for local security despite the intelligence alert. Prasad called for a unified stance on national security, contrasting Kharge's divisive approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Kharge
- intelligence
- Pahalgam
- BJP
- Congress
- national security
- Kashmir
- terror attack
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
BJP Fields Iqbal Singh in Delhi Mayoral Race as AAP Withdraws
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Overseas Remarks on Election Commission
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP MP for Remarks on Former CEC
BJP Sparks Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi’s EC Remarks in Boston
Congress Blasts ED Chargesheet As Political Vendetta