Sky Guardians: Indian Air Force's Mega Exercise Amid Tensions

The Indian Air Force is set to conduct a major two-day military exercise along the border with Pakistan involving frontline fighter jets like Rafale, Su-30, and Jaguars. This comes amidst escalating tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, with India vowing severe action against those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing for a large-scale, two-day military exercise along the Pakistani border, deploying frontline fighter jets, including the Rafale, Su-30, and Jaguar. This operation follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, which has significantly heightened the tension between the two nations.

Civil aviation authorities in India have issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for the exercise, which will primarily occur in the southern and western sectors of the Indo-Pakistan border. The IAF's modern jets will play a crucial role in targeting simulated enemy positions with precision, reinforcing India's defensive stance.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India's military forces remain on high alert. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized a strong retaliatory strategy, granting the armed forces complete operational freedom. High-level meetings with top defense officials underscore the country's readiness to address cross-border threats decisively.

