Kharge's Kashmir Comments Spark Controversy

In a fiery speech, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled a scheduled visit to Kashmir after receiving an intelligence report regarding security concerns. Kharge's claims come in the wake of last month's Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 civilian deaths, mostly tourists.

During an all-party meeting, the Centre admitted to intelligence failures related to the attack, Kharge noted. He condemned the government for failing to bolster security arrangements in Kashmir despite the warnings, and demanded accountability from the union leadership for the lapses that led to the tragic loss of lives.

Responding to Kharge's accusation, the BJP deemed his remarks irresponsible amid current high tensions with Pakistan. Party leaders accused the Congress of politicizing national security and undermining the morale of security forces across the country.

