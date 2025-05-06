Conclave Countdown: Cardinals Set to Elect Pope

Cardinals worldwide convened at the Vatican on Tuesday, preparing for the secret conclave tasked with electing a new pope after the passing of Pope Francis. In a tradition-bound process shrouded in secrecy, the cardinals, all under 80, will gather in the Sistine Chapel to cast their votes.

The conclave promises a diverse representation, pulling from 70 nations, as they deliberate over candidates to lead the 1.4 billion Catholics globally. Inspired by Francis' focus on inclusivity, many, like Japanese Cardinal Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, aim for coalition votes, which contrast with Europe's individualized approach.

Amid global concerns and inner Church dynamics, the cardinals have sought to mirror Francis' emphasis on social justice and pastoral focus. Conversations have centered on the Church's future direction, balancing tradition with modern needs, all while navigating global geopolitical tensions.

