Bhujbal vs. Jarange: The Maratha-OBC Reservation Debate Escalates

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal recently launched a sharp critique against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, alleging that his actions undermine the community he claims to protect and disturb social harmony in various villages.

Expressing approval of the Supreme Court's ruling on Maharashtra's local body elections and OBC reservations, Bhujbal emphasized that there is no reason for discord, describing the decision as a victory for many citizens.

He further criticized the Maratha reservation movement, arguing against uninformed activism and urging the Maratha community to utilize their existing quotas without infringing on rights reserved for other categories.

