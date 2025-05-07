India Strikes Back: Operation Sindoor Unveiled

In a strategic overnight operation named 'Sindoor,' India launched an offensive on terrorist installations located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army revealed that nine strategic sites were targeted to disrupt the infrastructure from which attacks on India have been orchestrated.

According to an official statement, 'Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted.' The Indian military displayed significant restraint in both target selection and execution methods.

This operation is a direct response to the brutal terrorist attack that occurred in Pahalgam, resulting in the tragic loss of 25 Indian lives and one Nepali citizen. India remains steadfast in its resolve to hold those responsible for such heinous acts accountable.

