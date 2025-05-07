Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Precision Strikes Against Terror

India executed Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in response to recent attacks on Indian soil. This operation demonstrated India's commitment to targeting terror without escalating conflict, as no Pakistani military facilities were attacked. It followed the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.

  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive move early Wednesday, India announced it had conducted Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The operation comes on the heels of the devastating attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and a Nepali citizen.

The Indian Army reported that nine sites had been precisely targeted to dismantle terror operations originating from these areas. Importantly, the operation was carried out with focused and measured tactics, ensuring that no Pakistani military facilities were hit, underscoring India's restraint and strategic precision.

The Indian Army further asserted that this operation reflects India's unwavering resolve to hold accountable those responsible for the attack, without escalating tensions in the region. By targeting only terrorist infrastructure, India aims to disrupt future attacks while maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

