Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Air Strike Conflict

In a renewed escalation of tensions, India executed air strikes on Pakistani territory, hitting regions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Kotli and Muzaffarabad, as well as locations in Pakistan's Punjab province, early Wednesday morning, according to the Pakistan Army.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry of the Pakistan Army stated that while the Indian forces refrained from crossing into Pakistani airspace, they launched the missiles from within India, deeming the act as cowardly and shameful, and has vowed a retaliatory response at a time and place of Pakistan's choosing.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives, India took several punitive actions against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic relations. Pakistan, on its end, temporarily closed its airspace as damage assessments were underway.

