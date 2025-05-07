Escalating Tensions: India-Pakistan Air Strike Conflict
India launched air strikes on Pakistan, targeting areas in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab, following a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26. In retaliation for the strikes, Pakistan vowed a response at its discretion, closing its airspace and condemning the attacks as provocative.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a renewed escalation of tensions, India executed air strikes on Pakistani territory, hitting regions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Kotli and Muzaffarabad, as well as locations in Pakistan's Punjab province, early Wednesday morning, according to the Pakistan Army.
Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry of the Pakistan Army stated that while the Indian forces refrained from crossing into Pakistani airspace, they launched the missiles from within India, deeming the act as cowardly and shameful, and has vowed a retaliatory response at a time and place of Pakistan's choosing.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack which claimed 26 lives, India took several punitive actions against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and downgrading diplomatic relations. Pakistan, on its end, temporarily closed its airspace as damage assessments were underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- air strikes
- Kashmir
- Pahalgam
- tensions
- Modi
- retaliation
- airspace
- conflict
ALSO READ
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions
Strengthening Ties: Modi's Strategic Visit to Saudi Arabia
India deeply values its historic ties with Saudi Arabia that have acquired strategic depth, momentum: PM Modi ahead of visit to country.
Chinese Students Navigate Education Amidst U.S-China Tensions
Taiwanese Attendance at Chinese Industry Events Soars Amid Cross-Strait Tensions