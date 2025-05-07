Left Menu

India's Strategic Retaliation: International Briefings on Military Strikes

India informed global powers such as the US, Russia, and the UK about its military strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. These strikes were a response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. The Indian Defense Ministry underscores accountability for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 04:38 IST
India has initiated a series of communications with major international players, including the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia, following its military operations against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, according to informed sources.

This military action is seen as a direct response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 25 Indian lives and one Nepali citizen, has had rippling effects both domestically and internationally.

The Indian Defense Ministry emphasized its commitment to holding the perpetrators of the Pahalgam incident accountable, underscoring that the strikes are part of broader measures to address the violent acts that shook the nation.

