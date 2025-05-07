India's Strategic Retaliation: International Briefings on Military Strikes

India has initiated a series of communications with major international players, including the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia, following its military operations against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, according to informed sources.

This military action is seen as a direct response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which resulted in the tragic loss of 25 Indian lives and one Nepali citizen, has had rippling effects both domestically and internationally.

The Indian Defense Ministry emphasized its commitment to holding the perpetrators of the Pahalgam incident accountable, underscoring that the strikes are part of broader measures to address the violent acts that shook the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)