Congress Commends Armed Forces' Firm Stand on Terrorism
The Congress praises Indian Armed Forces for their operations against terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, stressing national security as a top priority. Leaders highlight the party's unwavering support for decisive actions against terrorism and call for unity and national interest in the face of cross-border threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:37 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress has hailed the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive actions against terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, emphasizing the party's unyielding priority on national security.
Party President Mallikarjun Kharge reaffirmed India's robust stance against terrorism from across the border, praising the forces for their courage and resolve.
In solidarity with the armed forces, the Congress underscores the importance of national unity and reiterates unwavering support for measures addressing cross-border terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Launches Draft NZSL Strategy to Strengthen Support for Deaf Community
Every word spoken by a constitutional functionary guided by supreme national interest: V-P Dhankhar on criticism of his remarks on SC order.
Kangpokpi Police Warn Against Fictitious Meeting
Sikyong Penpa Tsering Visits Kamrao: A Step Towards Tibetan Unity and Sustainability
Indian Community Celebrates PM Modi's Visit to Saudi Arabia