Congress Commends Armed Forces' Firm Stand on Terrorism

The Congress has hailed the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive actions against terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, emphasizing the party's unyielding priority on national security.

Party President Mallikarjun Kharge reaffirmed India's robust stance against terrorism from across the border, praising the forces for their courage and resolve.

In solidarity with the armed forces, the Congress underscores the importance of national unity and reiterates unwavering support for measures addressing cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)