Cross-Border Tensions Flare: Tragedy at the Line of Control
Tensions escalate along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, resulting in seven deaths, including women and children, and 38 injuries. Following India's missile strikes targeting terror activities, Pakistan's military engaged in aggressive shelling, compelling an equal response from the Indian Army.
In a sharp escalation of violence along the Line of Control, seven individuals, including a woman and two children, have lost their lives due to artillery and mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army, officials reported on Wednesday. This incident also left 38 others injured across various villages in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indian Army responded with similar force to the ceasefire violations, which followed India's strategic missile strikes against nine terrorist targets located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Among the casualties, the Poonch district was hardest hit with all seven deaths and 25 additional injuries reported. Meanwhile, the Uri sector in Baramulla district saw ten people injured, and three more injuries were reported in Rajouri district, according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
