New German Chancellor Aims to Re-Establish European Leadership

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz embarks on his first international trip as chancellor to France and Poland, aiming to rejuvenate relations with key allies and emphasize Germany's leadership on the global stage. Amid coalition challenges, Merz seeks to centralize foreign policy and strengthen European defense autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:35 IST
Chancellor

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set for his inaugural international visit to France and Poland, signaling his intent to restore Germany's position as a key player on the world stage. As his government faces initial hurdles, Merz plans to strengthen ties with major European allies.

The trip follows Merz's election as chancellor, achieved on a second parliamentary vote, highlighting disunity within his coalition with the Social Democrats. Under the previous administration, Germany's leadership in Europe waned amidst internal strife, but European allies now hope for renewed vigor under Merz.

Emphasizing autonomy and strategic diplomacy, Merz aims to establish a national security council at the chancellery to coordinate policies. His initial meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron focuses on European defense initiatives, while Poland's increasing political influence underscores Merz's strategic objectives.

