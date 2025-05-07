Left Menu

Mother of Pahalgam Attack Victim Backs Indian Airstrikes

Sumathi, mother of Pahalgam terror attack victim Manjunath Rao, expressed support for recent Indian airstrikes on terror targets in Pakistan. Believing in Prime Minister Modi's decisions, she emphasized her son's sacrifice should not be in vain and hoped for safety for future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivamogga | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:41 IST
Sumathi, whose son Manjunath Rao was a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, praised the Indian armed forces' airstrikes on Pakistan this Wednesday. She has faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision-making, wishing her son's sacrifice would ensure future safety for others.

In a statement captured by PTI videos, Sumathi maintained that, while the loss of her son is irreparable, it is essential to prevent similar tragedies from occurring and protect future generations. Her trust in the government remains steadfast, hopeful for peace but firm on accountability for those indulging in terror.

Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan were killed during a brutal attack in Pahalgam on April 22, among 26 victims, including tourists in the region. Sumathi's message is a call for action against terrorism and a plea to protect the innocent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

