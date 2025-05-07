Operation Sindoor: A United Stand Against Terrorism
India's successful 'Operation Sindoor' targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK. AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, praised the Indian Army's efforts, highlighting nationwide support against terrorism. The operation responded to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, displaying India's resolve against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
India's 'Operation Sindoor' has drawn praise from political leaders, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, for its targeted strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday.
These precision missile attacks were aimed at crippling terror strongholds, including those of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in response to a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.
The Defence Ministry confirmed the successful execution of the operation, emphasizing the country's commitment to eradicating the root of terrorism, a sentiment echoed by Kejriwal and Atishi, who expressed unwavering support for the armed forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Measures Simplified: Atishi's Security Downgraded to 'Y' Category
Every word spoken by a constitutional functionary guided by supreme national interest: V-P Dhankhar on criticism of his remarks on SC order.
Kangpokpi Police Warn Against Fictitious Meeting
Rahul Gandhi's remarks on EC, democracy, elections attempt to divert attention from National Herald case: BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.
Continued Terror in Pahalgam Sparks Call for Action on PoK