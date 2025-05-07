Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A United Stand Against Terrorism

India's successful 'Operation Sindoor' targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK. AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, praised the Indian Army's efforts, highlighting nationwide support against terrorism. The operation responded to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, displaying India's resolve against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 09:47 IST
Operation Sindoor: A United Stand Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's 'Operation Sindoor' has drawn praise from political leaders, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, for its targeted strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday.

These precision missile attacks were aimed at crippling terror strongholds, including those of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in response to a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The Defence Ministry confirmed the successful execution of the operation, emphasizing the country's commitment to eradicating the root of terrorism, a sentiment echoed by Kejriwal and Atishi, who expressed unwavering support for the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025