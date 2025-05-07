Operation Sindoor: A United Stand Against Terrorism

India's 'Operation Sindoor' has drawn praise from political leaders, including AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, for its targeted strikes on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday.

These precision missile attacks were aimed at crippling terror strongholds, including those of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, in response to a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

The Defence Ministry confirmed the successful execution of the operation, emphasizing the country's commitment to eradicating the root of terrorism, a sentiment echoed by Kejriwal and Atishi, who expressed unwavering support for the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)