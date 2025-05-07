India Strikes Back: Operation Sindoor Targets Terror
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy applauds Indian armed forces for strikes on terror facilities in Pakistan and PoK. Operation Sindoor, carried out by Indian military, targeted nine terrorist camps following April's attack in Jammu and Kashmir. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar calls for global zero tolerance on terrorism.
In a bold military maneuver, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor,' striking nine terrorist camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This operation marks India's most significant military action in the region in over five decades.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed strong support for the armed forces' actions, emphasizing national solidarity. He urged citizens to unite in support of the operations against terror facilities, saying, 'As an Indian citizen, I stand firmly with our armed forces.'
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated the need for global cooperation against terrorism, urging zero tolerance. Launched in response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor saw successful deployment of Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force assets, effectively targeting key figures of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba involved in past terrorist plots.
