Operation Sindoor: A Unified Political Front Against Terrorism

Gujarat's political leaders united in praising the Indian armed forces' response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam by applauding Operation Sindoor. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders expressed their support on social media, emphasizing solidarity and trust in the military's valor to combat terrorism effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:09 IST
Operation Sindoor: A Unified Political Front Against Terrorism
In a rare show of unity, political leaders in Gujarat have rallied behind the Indian armed forces following successful missile strikes targeting terrorist locations in Pakistan. The operation, code-named 'Operation Sindoor,' was launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack which claimed 26 lives.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the strikes by posting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' on social media platform X, echoing sentiments shared by other regional leaders. State BJP president C R Paatil and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi also shared their praise, emphasizing the nation's collective resolve against terrorism.

The opposition was not muted, as Gujarat Congress amplified messages from its leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Jairam Ramesh, all recognizing the operation's significance. The Aam Aadmi Party joined the chorus, noting the country's united front in commemorating the Indian Army's courageous response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

