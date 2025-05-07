Operation Sindoor: A Unified Political Front Against Terrorism

In a rare show of unity, political leaders in Gujarat have rallied behind the Indian armed forces following successful missile strikes targeting terrorist locations in Pakistan. The operation, code-named 'Operation Sindoor,' was launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack which claimed 26 lives.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded the strikes by posting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' on social media platform X, echoing sentiments shared by other regional leaders. State BJP president C R Paatil and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi also shared their praise, emphasizing the nation's collective resolve against terrorism.

The opposition was not muted, as Gujarat Congress amplified messages from its leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Jairam Ramesh, all recognizing the operation's significance. The Aam Aadmi Party joined the chorus, noting the country's united front in commemorating the Indian Army's courageous response.

