President Trump Announces Hostage Tragedy Amid Gaza Tensions

President Donald Trump reported the tragic death of three hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, reducing the number believed to be alive to 21. This development has intensified the already complex situation in the region.

Following Trump's statement, Israel has approved a plan to extend its operations in Gaza, aiming to secure the release of hostages and dismantle Hamas. This decision could provoke significant international criticism.

Meanwhile, the US State Department confirmed the successful evacuation of 17 US citizens and legal residents from Gaza. Efforts were facilitated through cooperation with Israeli and Jordanian authorities, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaging in diplomatic discussions in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)