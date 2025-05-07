Left Menu

Gaza Conflict: The Unending Impasse

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas shows no signs of resolution. Israel aims to dismantle Hamas in Gaza, while public opinion at home shifts towards ending the war. Hamas refuses to disarm but is willing to cede power, as Netanyahu faces political pressure domestically and from the international community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:04 IST
Gaza Conflict: The Unending Impasse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The conflict in Gaza enters a potential new phase as Israel intensifies its military operations despite calls for peace. After 19 months of relentless bloodshed, Israel and Hamas seem further apart than ever. Fierce Israeli strikes have shattered truces, raising questions about the future of this protracted war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains determined to destroy Hamas before ending the conflict, despite growing public support for peace. The military's actions in Gaza, along with significant civilian casualties, have not softened Hamas's resolve for a complete Israeli withdrawal.

As the war drags on, accusations of war crimes mount, and international scrutiny intensifies. U.S. political dynamics add another layer of complexity, with support from former President Trump contrasting with caution from the Biden administration. The road to peace remains fraught with challenges and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

Escalation in Red Sea: Israeli Airstrikes Hit Yemeni Port

 Global
2
Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

Tragedy Off San Diego Coast: Suspected Migrant Smuggling Attempt Turns Fatal

 Global
3
Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

Dollar's Decline: Impact of Tariffs on Global Currencies

 Global
4
Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

Netanyahu's 'Intensive' Plan: The Fate of Gaza Hangs in Balance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uzbekistan’s Horticulture Boom: A Green Path to Rural Jobs and Inclusive Growth

From Exporter to Processor: Côte d’Ivoire's Bold Shift in the Cashew Value Chain

Redefining Rural Healthcare: Mozambique’s Scalable Model for Global Health Gaps

Floods, Pests, and Price Shocks: Tackling Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Vulnerabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025