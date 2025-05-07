Gaza Conflict: The Unending Impasse

The conflict in Gaza enters a potential new phase as Israel intensifies its military operations despite calls for peace. After 19 months of relentless bloodshed, Israel and Hamas seem further apart than ever. Fierce Israeli strikes have shattered truces, raising questions about the future of this protracted war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains determined to destroy Hamas before ending the conflict, despite growing public support for peace. The military's actions in Gaza, along with significant civilian casualties, have not softened Hamas's resolve for a complete Israeli withdrawal.

As the war drags on, accusations of war crimes mount, and international scrutiny intensifies. U.S. political dynamics add another layer of complexity, with support from former President Trump contrasting with caution from the Biden administration. The road to peace remains fraught with challenges and uncertainty.

