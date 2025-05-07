Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Civilian Safety Amidst Cross-Border Strikes

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned Pakistan's attacks on civilians following India's missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan. He emphasized India's effort to avoid civilian and military casualties. Abdullah chaired a review to fortify responses along the borders, ensuring civilian safety and robust infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-05-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 11:33 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized Pakistan's aggression after India's missile strikes in Pakistan targeting terror facilities. He stated that Pakistan targeted civilian regions, and Indian forces took steps to focus solely on terror bases, avoiding any harm to civilians or military posts.

Abdullah held a review session with top officials to evaluate border preparedness and security strategies, emphasizing civilian protection and infrastructure strengthening. The strategic meeting underscored India's response planning and swift action to looming threats.

The consultations included senior government advisers and were prompted by Pakistan's indiscriminate shelling post-Indian missile deployment, highlighting the urgent need for reinforced security measures along the Line of Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

