Escalating Tensions: Civilian Safety Amidst Cross-Border Strikes

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized Pakistan's aggression after India's missile strikes in Pakistan targeting terror facilities. He stated that Pakistan targeted civilian regions, and Indian forces took steps to focus solely on terror bases, avoiding any harm to civilians or military posts.

Abdullah held a review session with top officials to evaluate border preparedness and security strategies, emphasizing civilian protection and infrastructure strengthening. The strategic meeting underscored India's response planning and swift action to looming threats.

The consultations included senior government advisers and were prompted by Pakistan's indiscriminate shelling post-Indian missile deployment, highlighting the urgent need for reinforced security measures along the Line of Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)