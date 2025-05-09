Left Menu

Trump Proposes 80% Tariff on Chinese Goods Amid Geneva Talks

President Donald Trump suggested an 80% tariff on Chinese goods in a strategic shift from his 145% levy ahead of vital trade talks in Switzerland. The discussions aim to ease tensions in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, affecting global markets and fentanyl trafficking concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:13 IST
Trump Proposes 80% Tariff on Chinese Goods Amid Geneva Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unexpected move, President Donald Trump proposed an 80% tariff on Chinese imports, a significant reduction from the 145% levy, ahead of pivotal trade meetings in Switzerland. The declaration aims to pave the way for resolving the tariff war entangling the world's two largest economies.

The trade discussions, involving U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer, are seen as a critical effort to ease global supply chain disruptions. China's economic leader, He Lifeng, and a senior public security official will also participate, hinting at the serious implications for both trade and fentanyl trafficking issues.

While Trump links tariffs to efforts against fentanyl, his new proposal suggests a diplomacy shift. Investors wary of market volatility await tariff adjustments, as rare earth export curbs by China raise stakes. Amidst U.S. and Chinese deliberations, optimism surfaces with Swiss Vice President Guy Parmelin affirming ongoing talks as a constructive step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025