Left Menu

The Unyielding Valor of Murali Naik: A Soldier's Final Sacrifice

Murali Naik, a 23-year-old soldier from Andhra Pradesh, sacrificed his life during a cross-border incident in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite initial family opposition, he pursued his dream of serving in the army. His bravery is remembered by his family, community, and political leaders who pay tribute to his sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 23:49 IST
The Unyielding Valor of Murali Naik: A Soldier's Final Sacrifice
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant tribute to heroism, 23-year-old Murali Naik from Andhra Pradesh laid down his life during cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Despite facing initial opposition from his family, Naik was determined to serve the nation as an Agniveer in the army, a dream he pursued relentlessly.

His father, Shriram Naik, expressed deep sorrow at the family's residence in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Murali, their only son, was the primary breadwinner. He completed his training in Deolali, Nashik, and was posted in challenging regions like Sikkim and ultimately Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to 'Operation Sindoor'.

The nation mourns his loss, with condolences from prominent figures including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Murali Naik's sacrifice is celebrated as a testament to his bravery and passion for serving his country, ensuring his legacy lives on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025