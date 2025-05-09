The Unyielding Valor of Murali Naik: A Soldier's Final Sacrifice
Murali Naik, a 23-year-old soldier from Andhra Pradesh, sacrificed his life during a cross-border incident in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite initial family opposition, he pursued his dream of serving in the army. His bravery is remembered by his family, community, and political leaders who pay tribute to his sacrifice.
In a poignant tribute to heroism, 23-year-old Murali Naik from Andhra Pradesh laid down his life during cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Despite facing initial opposition from his family, Naik was determined to serve the nation as an Agniveer in the army, a dream he pursued relentlessly.
His father, Shriram Naik, expressed deep sorrow at the family's residence in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Murali, their only son, was the primary breadwinner. He completed his training in Deolali, Nashik, and was posted in challenging regions like Sikkim and ultimately Jammu and Kashmir, contributing to 'Operation Sindoor'.
The nation mourns his loss, with condolences from prominent figures including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Murali Naik's sacrifice is celebrated as a testament to his bravery and passion for serving his country, ensuring his legacy lives on.
(With inputs from agencies.)
