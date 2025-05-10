Left Menu

Cross-Border Tensions: Evacuations Amid Jammu Shelling

Amid intense cross-border shelling in the Jammu region bordering Pakistan, evacuations are underway with 18 fatalities and nearly 60 injuries. Relief efforts are being led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other officials. The shelling follows Indian missile strikes in retaliation to a terror attack in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 00:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid continued cross-border shelling in the Jammu region, authorities have evacuated residents from at least five districts bordering Pakistan. The violence has already resulted in 18 fatalities and wounded nearly 60 individuals on the Indian side.

Thousands have been relocated to relief camps, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Minister Satish Sharma, attended these camps, ensuring the provision of food and medical facilities to displaced families.

The aggression follows Indian missile strikes on Pakistani locations in response to an April terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Despite ongoing shelling from Pakistan, defense efforts continue, with officials emphasizing India's right to protect its territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

