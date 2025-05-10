Cross-Border Tensions: Evacuations Amid Jammu Shelling

Amid continued cross-border shelling in the Jammu region, authorities have evacuated residents from at least five districts bordering Pakistan. The violence has already resulted in 18 fatalities and wounded nearly 60 individuals on the Indian side.

Thousands have been relocated to relief camps, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Minister Satish Sharma, attended these camps, ensuring the provision of food and medical facilities to displaced families.

The aggression follows Indian missile strikes on Pakistani locations in response to an April terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Despite ongoing shelling from Pakistan, defense efforts continue, with officials emphasizing India's right to protect its territories.

