Trump to Restore Fishing in Protected Marine Monument

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump is set to issue a proclamation on Friday reinstating commercial fishing access to the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument. This move, reported by a White House official, rolls back protections put in place by former President Barack Obama in 2016.

The monument, spanning nearly 5,000 square miles off New England, was created to safeguard various marine species including deep-sea corals, sea turtles, and whales. Trump previously opened the area to fishing in 2020, a reversal that the current Biden administration had contested in 2021.

This decision is intended to boost economic opportunities and support jobs in the fishing industry, the official maintained. Meanwhile, a recent aerial survey conducted by the New England Aquarium and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service identified over 600 marine animals, highlighting the monument's rich biodiversity.

