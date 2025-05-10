China Pledges Support for Myanmar Post-Earthquake

On Friday, China's President Xi Jinping vowed to support Myanmar in its recovery from a devastating earthquake. This commitment was declared during a meeting with Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, in Moscow, according to Xinhua, the state media.

The earthquake, the most lethal in Myanmar in recent years, has provided an unexpected diplomatic opening for Min Aung Hlaing. After four years of diplomatic isolation following the military coup that ousted an elected government, the junta leader is leveraging this natural disaster to reforge ties with regional powers.

With offers of aid, relief supplies, and rescue workers from China, India, and Russia, Myanmar is poised to benefit significantly. Min Aung Hlaing expressed appreciation for China's initiatives and expressed readiness to work together to address shared challenges, seeing it as a means to foster closer regional cooperation.

