China Pledges Support for Myanmar Post-Earthquake

China's President Xi Jinping has committed to assist Myanmar in rebuilding after the country's deadliest earthquake in years. This pledge includes aid and relief from several countries. Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, sees this as an opportunity to rebuild regional ties and adopt China's proposed initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 04:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, China's President Xi Jinping vowed to support Myanmar in its recovery from a devastating earthquake. This commitment was declared during a meeting with Myanmar's junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing, in Moscow, according to Xinhua, the state media.

The earthquake, the most lethal in Myanmar in recent years, has provided an unexpected diplomatic opening for Min Aung Hlaing. After four years of diplomatic isolation following the military coup that ousted an elected government, the junta leader is leveraging this natural disaster to reforge ties with regional powers.

With offers of aid, relief supplies, and rescue workers from China, India, and Russia, Myanmar is poised to benefit significantly. Min Aung Hlaing expressed appreciation for China's initiatives and expressed readiness to work together to address shared challenges, seeing it as a means to foster closer regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

