Chaos at Delaney Hall: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Controversy

Mayor Ras Baraka of Newark was arrested for trespassing during an inspection at Delaney Hall, a federal immigration detention center. The incident, involving Democratic Representatives Watson Coleman, McIver, and Menendez, sparked controversy as allegations of political grandstanding and safety concerns emerged. Baraka, running for governor, denied wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 08:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, Ras Baraka, the Democrat mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested on Friday outside Delaney Hall, a privately operated federal immigration detention center. The mayor was accused of trespassing during a visit meant to support three U.S. lawmakers on an unannounced inspection visit.

The contentious incident saw U.S. Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver, and Robert Menendez Jr. briefly involved in a scuffle, although none were reportedly injured. Despite Baraka's arrest, which saw him charged with a single count of trespassing, the lawmakers were eventually granted entry to the facility.

Following his release, Baraka, a gubernatorial candidate, refuted allegations of misconduct, emphasizing his presence as a show of solidarity with federal representatives. The detention center, operated by GEO Group, has faced ongoing criticism from immigrant rights advocates due to permit concerns and its impact on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

