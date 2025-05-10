Chaos at Delaney Hall: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events, Ras Baraka, the Democrat mayor of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested on Friday outside Delaney Hall, a privately operated federal immigration detention center. The mayor was accused of trespassing during a visit meant to support three U.S. lawmakers on an unannounced inspection visit.

The contentious incident saw U.S. Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman, LaMonica McIver, and Robert Menendez Jr. briefly involved in a scuffle, although none were reportedly injured. Despite Baraka's arrest, which saw him charged with a single count of trespassing, the lawmakers were eventually granted entry to the facility.

Following his release, Baraka, a gubernatorial candidate, refuted allegations of misconduct, emphasizing his presence as a show of solidarity with federal representatives. The detention center, operated by GEO Group, has faced ongoing criticism from immigrant rights advocates due to permit concerns and its impact on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)