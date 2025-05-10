Escalating Tensions: India and Pakistan Military Conflict Reaches New Heights

India on Saturday reported that Pakistan has relocated its military forces to the border, heightening tensions as both countries engaged in attacks on each other's military facilities. The conflict has escalated dramatically, sparking concerns over regional stability and international peace.

Indian officials, including Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, confirmed Pakistan's deployment of high-speed missiles in Punjab targeting medical facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura, and Udhampur. The Indian military swiftly retaliated, emphasizing their response was measured yet effective, countering Pakistani provocations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri dismissed Pakistan's claims of Indian missiles targeting religious sites, branding them ridiculous. Indian armed forces released photos denying allegations of critical infrastructure damage. In response, precision strikes were carried out on Pakistani military targets, with both sides engaged in a complex misinformation narrative amidst the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)