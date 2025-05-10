Tensions Escalate: Ceasefire Breached by Pakistani Troops in Kashmir
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Uri and Gurez sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, targeting areas like Charunda and Hatlanga. Despite heavy shelling, no casualties have been reported yet. This follows an earlier incident where a woman was killed, and two were injured in Baramulla.
In a troubling development, Pakistani troops have breached the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri and Gurez sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials on Saturday.
The targeted regions, including Charunda and Hatlanga in Uri, part of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, and Bagtore area of Gurez in Bandipora district, have faced heavy shelling.
While reports of extensive shelling emerge, no casualties have been reported thus far. This act of aggression comes just a day after a woman was killed and two family members were injured in similar attacks in Baramulla and Kupwara districts.
