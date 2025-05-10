Left Menu

India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate Amidst Claims and Counterclaims

India has responded firmly to Pakistan's provocative military actions, dismissing false claims of destroying Indian infrastructure. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan's campaign targeting civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. He also rejected Pakistan's allegations of Indian missile attacks on Afghanistan, stressing India's commitment to truth and diplomacy.

Updated: 10-05-2025 13:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a measured response to Pakistan's provocative military actions, India has sharply dismissed allegations of destroyed infrastructure within its borders. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press briefing, termed Pakistan's assertions as "completely false" and part of a broader campaign targeting civilians and infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

As tensions soared with both militaries exchanging missile fire, Misri refuted claims regarding damage to Indian military installations. He categorically denied the destruction of critical sites like the Sirsa and Surat air force stations, and the S-400 base at Adampur.

Misri also countered Pakistan's bizarre allegations of Indian missile strikes in Afghanistan. He emphasized that misinformation serves Pakistan's agenda to sow discord in India, highlighting that recent attacks caused civilian casualties in regions like Rajouri and Jalandhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

